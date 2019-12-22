|
Linda L. Reeves
METAMORA - Linda L. Reeves, 79, of Metamora, IL, passed away at 1:06 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
She was born on May 2, 1940, in Peoria, IL, to Vance and Amanda Geraldine (White) Polich. She married Larry Roger Reeves in Smithfield, IL, on June 30, 1968, and they have celebrated 51 years of marriage.
Surviving are her husband, Larry of Metamora; daughter, Cynthia (Bret) Robison of Canton, IL; son, Roger (Sonia) Reeves of Metamora; three granddaughters, Amanda Robison, Elisabeth Reeves and Isabelle Reeves; and sister, Teresa (Albert) Burkiett of Hatfield, AR.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Janette Bolt; and infant sister, Cynthia Polich.
Linda was employed for 31 years, last working at Caterpillar until her retirement in August of 1998. She started working at World HQ in housekeeping. She then moved on as a janitorial supervisor, and lastly working in environmental auditing. She was a 40-year member of V.D.D. dog breeding club, along with being a life honorary member of V.D.D. She served in numerous office positions at the national level. She enjoyed quilting, machine embroidering, dog training, hunting and knitting. She loved spending time and money with and for her granddaughters.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, at Mason Funeral Home Germantown Hills Chapel, with the Reverend Gary Salm officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019, and also one hour prior to her service on Friday, both at the funeral home. Burial will be in Spring Bay Cemetery in Spring Bay. A celebration of life will follow at the Spring Bay American Legion Post #1115.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate, 530 NE Glen Oak Avenue, Peoria, IL 61637; or Autism Science Foundation, 28 West 39th Street, Suite 502, New York, NY 10018.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, 2019