Linda L. Schupbach
PRINCEVILLE – Linda L. Schupbach, 69, of Princeville, was received into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 10. 2020 at 7:40 p.m. at UnityPoint Health Proctor in Peoria. She was born February 22, 1951 in Moline, to Richard and Darlene (Wilcox) Mathisen. She married Rickey L. Schupbach on November 29, 1969; he survives.
Also surviving is her beloved sister and best friend, Nancy (Kirk) Potter of Chillicothe; four children; Jenni (Loren) Gallup of Chillicothe; Jamie Schupbach of Dunlap; Dr. Joshua (Tricia) Schupbach of Princeville, and Brandi Schupbach of Peoria; 15 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and four very special people, whom she raised as her own children, Erik Richey, Rochelle (Lucas) Chase, Forrest Park and Ted (Melissa) Richey. She is preceded in death by her parents.
Linda was a loving homemaker her entire life and was a foster mother to over fifty children throughout the years. She was mother to all, a great cook and her house was always full of love.
A time of gathering to celebrate Linda's life will be hosted by her family on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the Princeville Presbyterian Church fellowship hall, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Her burial will be private at Princeville Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Princeville Presbyterian Church, Akron-Princeville Ambulance or Akron-Princeville Fire Department. Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be left for Linda's family on her tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020