|
|
Linda L. Slayton
MAPLETON - Linda L. Slayton, 72, of Mapleton died on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born on July 6, 1946, in Peoria to Robert F. Sr. and Helen I. (Burrell) Bush; both have preceded her in death. Linda married Raymond L. Slayton on April 13, 1991, in Pekin.
Linda is survived by her husband, Raymond; her 3 children, James Jr. (Lisa) Morris, Kenneth (Sherry) Morris and Christina Morris; 3 step-children, David Slayton, Scott (Jenny) Slayton and Christina (Todd) Laswell; 6 grandchildren; 8 step-grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; 2 siblings, Robert Jr. (Karen) Bush and Sharon (Joel) Dixon; and 4 nieces and nephews.
Linda proudly worked as a lab technician for Hiram Walker and Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), before retiring in 2008. She collected a variety of collectible porcelain rabbits and bunnies. Linda was an avid reader and participated in many book clubs. She loved being outside and tending to her yard and garden.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A memorial service is being planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asked that you make memorial donations to .
Online condolences may be made at www.thewiltonmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019