|
|
Linda L. Strasma
PEORIA – Linda Lee Strasma, 80, of Peoria, passed away at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at her home. She was born on June 3, 1939 in Springfield, the youngest daughter of Lloyd Dewey and Verda Lee (Haycraft) Lynch. She married Edward James "Jim" Strasma on February 7, 1959 in Gilman, he survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Brett (Rebekah) Strasma of Dunlap and Brian (Amie) Strasma of Naperville; four grandsons, Skyler, Jaden, and Ethan Strasma all of Dunlap, and Braden Strasma of Naperville. She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Nadene Miller; two brothers, Gene Lynch and Bill Lynch.
Linda grew up in Shelbyville then attended the University of Illinois in Champaign and Millikin University. She began working as a bridal consultant for Flora Jewelers in Decatur. She later earned her B.A. and M.S. at Western Illinois University. She retired in 2011 after 25 years as Lecturer in Communication, Emerita at Bradley University. Linda was a member of Prospect United Methodist Church where she served as pianist and choir director for over 40 years.
She loved spending time with her family and grand-dogs. Passionate about music, she taught many how to play the piano. Linda also loved animals, nature, and playing bridge with Jim and their friends.
Linda's celebration of life will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Prospect United Methodist Church at 300 East Ash Street in Dunlap. The service will be at 2:00 p.m. followed by a visitation until 4:00 p.m. Rev. Steve Pichaske will officiate. Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria is in charge of arrangements. Burial will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Prospect United Methodist Church (http://pumcdunlap.org).
Online condolences may be left for Linda's family at www.woolsey-wilton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019