Linda Lee (Kratzer) Simmons
PEORIA - Linda Lee (Kratzer) Simmons of Peoria entered eternal life peacefully on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Lutheran Hillside Village, at the age of 82.
Linda was born in Peoria, Illinois, on November 24, 1936, to Walter Lee and Rilma Ione (Moody) Kratzer. She was the youngest of three sisters, Ruth Irene Grover and Betty Jean Dailey, who both preceded her in death. Linda was a former resident of East Peoria, Illinois; Waterloo, Belgium; Elmwood, Illinois; and Rosefield Township, Peoria County, Illinois.
She is survived by her husband of sixty-four years, Harold Ray Simmons. Ray and Linda met at a Peoria County 4H Federation Meeting in 1953. Linda was active in 4H, raising and showing short horn cattle. They were married on September 3, 1955, at Elmwood Methodist Church, and afterwards enjoyed a nice Steak 'n Shake dinner together. Linda was a loving mother to two children, Daniel Ray (Michelle) Simmons of Petersburg, Illinois, and Leticia "Tish" Ann (Dave) Sills of Vincennes, Indiana, who both survive. The joy of Linda's life was when she spent time with her grandchildren. She was a very fun and loving grandmother to five grandchildren. Some of her family fondly called her Honey. Her grandchildren, Samuel Ray Simmons of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Monica Riley Sills of Evansville, Indiana, David Matthew Sills of Vincennes, Indiana, Harold "Harry" DeCourcy Simmons and Elinor Grace Simmons of Petersburg, Illinois, all survive. Many nieces and nephews also survive Linda.
Linda attended elementary school in Oak Hill, Illinois, which was the last Peoria County one-room schoolhouse. She graduated from Elmwood Community High School in 1954 and was homecoming queen in the fall of 1953. Linda always maintained strong emotional ties to the Elmwood and Rosefield communities.
She continued her education at Brown's Business College and was employed by Metropolitan Life Insurance and Caterpillar. She took a break to raise her children. After a while, she updated her skills at Illinois Central College and returned to the work force as an employee at Bradley University and Central Illinois Agency on Aging.
Linda and Ray enjoyed camping and visited all but two continental states. She was a faithful member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, always working behind the scenes. Linda was active in altar guild, quilt distribution, Joanna Women's Circle and newsletter preparation and mailing.
A funeral service will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Peoria, officiated by Pastor William R. Dohle Jr., on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at 10 a.m. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Linda will be interred at Elmwood Township Cemetery.
Linda's family would like to express their thanks for the loving care provided by OSF Saint Francis Medical Center's Emergency Room, Neuro ICU, Adult Cardiac ICU and Cancer Care Unit; OSF Hospice, AMT Ambulance and Lutheran Hillside Village.
You may view Linda's obituary online at www.woolsey-wilton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019