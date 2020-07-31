1/1
Linda M. Funches
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda M. Funches
PEORIA - Linda M. Funches, 59, of Peoria departed this life on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 12:37 a.m. at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. She was born on August 27, 1960 in Jackson, MS to Luther and Polly (Hodges) Funches Sr. They preceded her in death.
Linda was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church where she served on the Usher Board. Linda also served the Peoria community by being an active member of the United Usher Board of Peoria.
She worked for Unity Point Methodist for 20 years and was currently employed at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center as an Office Administrator.
She often enjoyed shopping as she was a fashionista! Interacting with family, friends, and being helpful hand in the community of Peoria was her passion. Her contagious smile and kind personality always brightened up a room. She had a love for butterflies.
In addition to her parents she also is preceded in death by: three brothers Courtland Funches Sr., Luther Funches Jr., and Alford Funches Sr.
She leaves to cherish her precious memory: four brothers: Albert Funches, Edward Funches, Jerry "Red" Funches, and Phillip Funches Sr, Linda's twin, all of Peoria; one sister: Katherine "Kat" Thomas of Peoria; three special nieces Linda helped raise: Kenya (Robert) Truman, Katrice Thomas, and Ketrina Funches; a special friend: Johnny MacDonald Jr; a host of god- children, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who will miss her dearly.
A visitation service will be held Monday, August 3, 2020 at T.W. Parks Colonial Chapel 201 N. MacArthur Hwy, Peoria, IL 61605 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Due to COVID-19 mandates mask and social distancing are required.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
T.W. Parks Colonial Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
T.W. Parks Colonial Chapel
201 N. Macarthur Hwy
Peoria, IL 61605
(309) 674-6323
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by T.W. Parks Colonial Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved