Linda M. Funches

PEORIA - Linda M. Funches, 59, of Peoria departed this life on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 12:37 a.m. at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. She was born on August 27, 1960 in Jackson, MS to Luther and Polly (Hodges) Funches Sr. They preceded her in death.

Linda was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church where she served on the Usher Board. Linda also served the Peoria community by being an active member of the United Usher Board of Peoria.

She worked for Unity Point Methodist for 20 years and was currently employed at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center as an Office Administrator.

She often enjoyed shopping as she was a fashionista! Interacting with family, friends, and being helpful hand in the community of Peoria was her passion. Her contagious smile and kind personality always brightened up a room. She had a love for butterflies.

In addition to her parents she also is preceded in death by: three brothers Courtland Funches Sr., Luther Funches Jr., and Alford Funches Sr.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory: four brothers: Albert Funches, Edward Funches, Jerry "Red" Funches, and Phillip Funches Sr, Linda's twin, all of Peoria; one sister: Katherine "Kat" Thomas of Peoria; three special nieces Linda helped raise: Kenya (Robert) Truman, Katrice Thomas, and Ketrina Funches; a special friend: Johnny MacDonald Jr; a host of god- children, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who will miss her dearly.

A visitation service will be held Monday, August 3, 2020 at T.W. Parks Colonial Chapel 201 N. MacArthur Hwy, Peoria, IL 61605 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Due to COVID-19 mandates mask and social distancing are required.



