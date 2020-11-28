Linda "Rae" Pittenger
MORTON - Linda "Rae" Pittenger, 75, of Morton passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
She was born on February 25, 1945, in Peoria. She was adopted in 1948 by John and Gertrude Logan through the South Side Mission. She married Edward Pittenger on October 16, 1966, in Peoria.
Surviving are her husband, Edward "Bud" Pittenger of Morton; three children, Will Pittenger of Peoria, Jennifer Eden of North Pekin and Vicki (David) Hawkins of Hanna City, Ill.; one granddaughter, Jessica Hawkins; three brothers, Richard Phillips of Bartow, Fla., Charles Fortner of Peoria and John Fortner of Omaha, Neb.; and one sister, Helen Reyes of Peoria.
Rae was preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters.
Rae worked at Ben Franklin, Grimm TV & Appliance and later, Bob Grimm Chevrolet, all in Morton.
She was a member of Morton United Methodist Church, where she had taught Sunday school and was a member of United Methodist Women's Hannah Circle. Rae and her husband loved traveling and wintered in Donna, Texas, for the last five years. She enjoyed painting, arranging flowers and working in her flower garden.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Morton United Methodist Building Fund or the South Side Mission.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
