Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Linda Pollock
PEORIA - Linda D. Pollock (Trantham), age 71, formerly of Peoria, passed away with peace and grace on the evening of Sunday, December 29, 2019, at the AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Hospice Residence in Elk Grove Village, surrounded by her loving family.
Linda is survived by her son, Gerald (Shera) Pollock of Lake in the Hills, Illinois; daughter, Cheryl (Dan) Loy of Chicago, Illinois; grandchildren, Ava and Amelia Pollock and Anne and Jacob Loy; brothers, Jim Trantham of Pekin, Illinois, Larry (Diana) Trantham of Peoria and Dennis Trantham of Orlando, Oklahoma; and her many nieces and nephews. Linda is also survived by her former husband, Lorin Pollock of Fairmont, Minnesota.
Linda was predeceased by her father, Preston Trantham; mother, Eddie Mae Trantham (Burton); sister, Joyce (Henry) Gosnell; and niece, Diana Rowell (Gosnell).
A celebration of life will be held at Willow Funeral Home, 1415 W. Algonquin Road, Algonquin, Illinois 60102, on Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Chicago Zoological Society's Brookfield Zoo would be appreciated.
For more information, call 847-458-1700.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020
