Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
(309) 688-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Stevenson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Rae Stevenson


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Rae Stevenson Obituary
Linda Rae Stevenson
PEKIN — Linda Rae Stevenson, 71, of Pekin, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at the Hallmark House in Pekin, Illinois. She was born on February 29, 1948, in Peoria, Illinois, to Marvin and Evelyn (Rennau) Lupfer. She married Clifford Stevenson on July 10, 1965, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on November 5, 2009, in Peoria. She is also preceded in death by one daughter, Tina DeLorme, one granddaughter, Jade DeLorme, and one sister, Marty Lupfer.
She is survived by one daughter, Tonya (Kevin Chaney) Stevenson of North Port, Florida; one bonus daughter, Angela Lubitz Wissel; one son-in-law, Joel DeLorme; one grandson, Kyle Chaney; one grandson-in-law, Daniel Mobbs; two great-grandchildren, Aaliya Mobbs and Kaleb Mobbs; one sister, Sandy Owsley of Pekin, Illinois; three nieces, Teri Miller, Danell Culkin and Heidi Owsley-Strawn.
Linda was a master flower gardener and loved her family.
A memorial gathering will be from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m Monday, August 19, 2019, at the Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. A celebration of life service will be at 5:30 p.m., with the Rev. Dwight Winnett officiating. Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorial contributions may be made to the Diabetes Foundation. You may create an online condolence at www.davison-fultonbartonvillechapel.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now