Linda Rae Stevenson
PEKIN — Linda Rae Stevenson, 71, of Pekin, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at the Hallmark House in Pekin, Illinois. She was born on February 29, 1948, in Peoria, Illinois, to Marvin and Evelyn (Rennau) Lupfer. She married Clifford Stevenson on July 10, 1965, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on November 5, 2009, in Peoria. She is also preceded in death by one daughter, Tina DeLorme, one granddaughter, Jade DeLorme, and one sister, Marty Lupfer.
She is survived by one daughter, Tonya (Kevin Chaney) Stevenson of North Port, Florida; one bonus daughter, Angela Lubitz Wissel; one son-in-law, Joel DeLorme; one grandson, Kyle Chaney; one grandson-in-law, Daniel Mobbs; two great-grandchildren, Aaliya Mobbs and Kaleb Mobbs; one sister, Sandy Owsley of Pekin, Illinois; three nieces, Teri Miller, Danell Culkin and Heidi Owsley-Strawn.
Linda was a master flower gardener and loved her family.
A memorial gathering will be from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m Monday, August 19, 2019, at the Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. A celebration of life service will be at 5:30 p.m., with the Rev. Dwight Winnett officiating. Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorial contributions may be made to the Diabetes Foundation. You may create an online condolence at www.davison-fultonbartonvillechapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019