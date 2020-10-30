1/1
PEORIA - Linda Sue Rutledge 63, of Peoria passed away on Oct. 19, 2020. She was born on Aug. 4, 1957 in Peoria the daughter of the late Fred and Barbara (Beldon) Uppole. She married Ernest "Ernie" Rutledge. He preceded her in death on Oct. 30, 2012.
Linda is survived by three brothers: Rick (Shirley Fox) Uppole of Peoria, Rob (Sue) Uppole of Blaine, MN, Randy Uppole of Minneapolis, MN; and one sister: Teresa Sturgis of Minneapolis, MN.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother Ron Uppole.
Cremation rites have been entrusted to Cumerford-Clary Funeral Home of Peoria. A private family burial of cremated remains will be held at Smithville Cemetery at a later date. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.cumerfordclary.com. Memorial Contributions in honor of Linda may be directed to PAWS.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
