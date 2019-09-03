|
Linda Ryan
PEORIA - Linda (Rexroat) Ryan, age 55, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Linda was born on March 18, 1964, in Peoria to George and Betty (Hunley) Rexroat. She married Dan Ryan on September 22, 1984, at the Plymouth Congregational Church in Chillicothe.
Surviving are her husband; her siblings, G. David (Marilyn) Rexroat of Springfield, Clarity Backbone of Iowa City, IA, and Keith Rexroat of East Peoria; numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews; her step-siblings: Ed Walters, Dave Walters and Sue Olsen and their respective spouses; and her beloved fur babies, Zinc, Madison and Addison.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, George and Betty Rexroat; her stepfather, Myron Walters; and many beloved fur babies.
Linda worked for Philip Morris for 21 years. She loved spending time with her fur babies. She also enjoyed time with her nieces and nephews and watching them grow into the adults that they are today. She enjoyed shopping, especially for shoes, makeup and Louis Vuitton handbags, and going to movies and concerts with Dan.
A church service for Linda will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Rock Church in East Peoria. A memorial service will be held in George and Kay Ryan's she shed at a later date.
Memorials may be made in her name to Illinois Cancer Care, 8940 Wood Sage Road, Peoria, IL. 61615; the OSF Richard L Owens Hospice Home, 8630 IL. RT. 91, Peoria, IL 61615; or the ARK, 477 IL. RT. 26, Lacon, IL 61540.
Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019