Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
(309) 688-5700
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
5:30 PM
Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Scofield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda S. Scofield


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda S. Scofield Obituary
Linda S. Scofield
PEORIA - Linda S. Scofield, 74, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
She was born on December 25, 1945, in Peoria to Harold and Leona (Daniels) Lester.
She married Joshua Scofield in 1975. He survives.
She is also survived by her daughter, Elaina (Ron) Bauer of Peoria; grandchildren, Leeana and Laura Bauer; brother-in-law, Glenn Gerard of Peoria; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Kay Gerard.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. at the Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. Pastor Jack Thompson will officiate. Visitation will be held from 5 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Online condolences to Linda's family may be made at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -