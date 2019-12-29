|
|
Linda S. Scofield
PEORIA - Linda S. Scofield, 74, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
She was born on December 25, 1945, in Peoria to Harold and Leona (Daniels) Lester.
She married Joshua Scofield in 1975. He survives.
She is also survived by her daughter, Elaina (Ron) Bauer of Peoria; grandchildren, Leeana and Laura Bauer; brother-in-law, Glenn Gerard of Peoria; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Kay Gerard.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. at the Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. Pastor Jack Thompson will officiate. Visitation will be held from 5 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Online condolences to Linda's family may be made at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019