|
|
Linda Serritella
PEORIA - Linda Ann (Moroney) Serritella, 73, of Peoria, IL, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 1, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
Linda was born on October 12, 1946, in Chicago, Illinois, to John and Lillian (Ford) Moroney. She married Gerard (Jerry) A. Serritella on June 8, 1968, at Ascension Catholic Church in Oak Park, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Patsy Moroney.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry; her daughters, Minerva Serritella, Mary (Rob) Zinser and Judith (Josh) A. Serritella Cicciarelli; her grandchildren, Lillian Rose Zinser, Robert Gerard Zinser and Gerard Robert Cicciarelli; and her siblings, John Moroney, Judy Collins and Billy Moroney.
Linda graduated from the University of Illinois Chicago. She taught in the Chicago Public Schools before moving to Peoria, where she continued teaching at Lindbergh Middle School. She was very well-respected among her peers and was recognized several times over the years with awards for her diligent work. She loved teaching science, and was quoted in a December 28, 2006, article in the Peoria Journal Star saying, "When I was in school, science teachers were boring, and science is not boring, you have to be taught how to understand what's around you…"
Linda was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Peoria for over forty years. Her most cherished memories were of spending time in Florida with her family, though her greatest loves were her children and grandchildren. They were truly the light of her life.
Private funeral services were held.
Memorial's in Linda's memory may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or send private online condolences by logging on to www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019