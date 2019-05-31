|
Linda Stien
PEKIN - Linda Sue Stien, 63, of Pekin passed away at 8:06 am Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Unity Point Methodist Hospital in Peoria with her family by her side.
She was born Dec. 11, 1955 in Peoria, the daughter of Jack and Dorothy Lott Bradshaw. She married Denny Stien on April 10, 1976.
Linda is survived by her husband of forty-three years; one son, Nathan of Bloomington; and one brother, James Bradshaw of Pekin.
She is preceded in death by her parents; one son, Joshua Stien; and one sister, Anna Jo Cobb.
Linda was a member of Creve Coeur Christian Church.
She was a cosmetologist at That Certain Look for several years.
Linda loved doing crafts and spending time with her family. She loved being a mom.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A memorial service will be held at 6 pm Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Davison-Fulton Woolsey Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Pastor Anthony Cobb will officiate.
Memorials may be made to TAPS.
To view Linda's memorial page or to leave an online condolence please go to www.davisonfultonwoolsey.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 31 to June 2, 2019