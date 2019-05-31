Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey
301 Broadway
Pekin, IL 61554
(309) 346-2115
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Stien
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Stien

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Linda Stien Obituary
Linda Stien
PEKIN - Linda Sue Stien, 63, of Pekin passed away at 8:06 am Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Unity Point Methodist Hospital in Peoria with her family by her side.
She was born Dec. 11, 1955 in Peoria, the daughter of Jack and Dorothy Lott Bradshaw. She married Denny Stien on April 10, 1976.
Linda is survived by her husband of forty-three years; one son, Nathan of Bloomington; and one brother, James Bradshaw of Pekin.
She is preceded in death by her parents; one son, Joshua Stien; and one sister, Anna Jo Cobb.
Linda was a member of Creve Coeur Christian Church.
She was a cosmetologist at That Certain Look for several years.
Linda loved doing crafts and spending time with her family. She loved being a mom.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A memorial service will be held at 6 pm Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Davison-Fulton Woolsey Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Pastor Anthony Cobb will officiate.
Memorials may be made to TAPS.
To view Linda's memorial page or to leave an online condolence please go to www.davisonfultonwoolsey.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 31 to June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now