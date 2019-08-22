|
|
Linda Stoecker
EDELSTEIN-Attention World! Linda Stoecker of Edelstein, Illinois is now free. She is off somewhere driving in a red convertible, wearing big sunglasses and waving with the wind in her hair. She left us in the early morning of August 12, 2019, in her 79th year. Her parents, Harold and Luella, preceded her. She will be mightily missed by her son, Jeff, and by everyone she ever touched. Please keep her in your hearts. A public service is not planned.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019