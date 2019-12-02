|
|
Linda Sue Miller
PEORIA - Linda Sue Miller, age 61, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at 9:36 p.m. at Advocate General Lutheran Hospital in Park Ridge, IL.
She was born on Jan. 29, 1958, in Peoria to Robert and Betty (Woerner) Miller.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Survivors include her mother of Peoria; one brother, Robert (Tracy) Miller of Dunlap; two sisters, Mary (Kent) Willis of Mahomet, IL, and Elizabeth Miller of Peoria; three nephews, Trent, Trey and Jeff; two nieces, Nicole and Kelly; and one great-niece, Riley.
Linda graduated from Richwoods High School in 1976. She was a member of the Peoria Apostolic Christian Church.
Linda loved her family and friends and they loved her. Linda courageously battled severe OCD and other mental and physical disorders. All are thankful to God she is now free of these challenges and living peacefully, and joyfully, in the presence of our Lord.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria. Funeral services will be Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Peoria Apostolic Christian Church on Sheridan Road, with the church ministers officiating. Additional visitation will be Thursday from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow in the Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery, near Edwards.
Memorials may be made to the Peoria Apostolic Christian Church or the Midwest Food Bank.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019