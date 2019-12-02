Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
(309) 691-3456
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Peoria Apostolic Christian Church
Sheridan Road, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Peoria Apostolic Christian Church
Sheridan Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Sue Miller


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Sue Miller Obituary
Linda Sue Miller
PEORIA - Linda Sue Miller, age 61, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at 9:36 p.m. at Advocate General Lutheran Hospital in Park Ridge, IL.
She was born on Jan. 29, 1958, in Peoria to Robert and Betty (Woerner) Miller.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Survivors include her mother of Peoria; one brother, Robert (Tracy) Miller of Dunlap; two sisters, Mary (Kent) Willis of Mahomet, IL, and Elizabeth Miller of Peoria; three nephews, Trent, Trey and Jeff; two nieces, Nicole and Kelly; and one great-niece, Riley.
Linda graduated from Richwoods High School in 1976. She was a member of the Peoria Apostolic Christian Church.
Linda loved her family and friends and they loved her. Linda courageously battled severe OCD and other mental and physical disorders. All are thankful to God she is now free of these challenges and living peacefully, and joyfully, in the presence of our Lord.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria. Funeral services will be Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Peoria Apostolic Christian Church on Sheridan Road, with the church ministers officiating. Additional visitation will be Thursday from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow in the Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery, near Edwards.
Memorials may be made to the Peoria Apostolic Christian Church or the Midwest Food Bank.
You may view Linda's obituary online at www.woolsey-wilton.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -