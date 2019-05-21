|
|
Linda Sue Walwer
WASHINGTON — Linda Sue Walwer, 63, of Springfield, formerly of Washington, Illinois, passed away on May 17, 2019, at her residence.
She was born on September 17, 1955, in Benton Harbor, Michigan, to Richard Anthony and Sarah Anna Curtis Thar. Linda married Michael Walwer on July 31, 1976, and they later divorced.
Linda is survived by her children: Patrick C. (Jenn) Walwer of Springfield, Bradley (Milena) Walwer of Dayton, OH, and Lisa Williams of Springfield; her mother, Sarah Thar; former husband, Michael Allen Walwer; siblings: Rebecca Pudik, Carol Gano, Adel Zieser, Richard Thar and Paul Thar; one grandson Landon Allen Williams and two grandchildren on the way.
Linda received her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Illinois State and her Master's Degree plus 48 hours from Western Illinois University. She was a teacher for Springfield District 186 and St. Aloysius Catholic School. Linda enjoyed art, golf, gardening, reading and the outdoors.
A memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Bisch Funeral Home West, 2931 Koke Mill Road. Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Road, Springfield, IL 62702 and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischfuneralhomewest.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 21 to May 23, 2019