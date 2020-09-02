1/1
Linda Sue (Andrews) Webb
1950 - 2020
EDWARDS - Linda Sue Webb of Pahrump, NV, formerly of Edwards, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at the Spring Valley Hospital in Pahrump, NV.
She was born on July 18, 1950, in Canton, IL, to Marvin and Eleanor (Grubb) Andrews. She married Jaydee Webb in November of 1976 in Peoria, IL, and lived in Edwards, IL, unitl moving to Pahrump, NV.
Jay survives in Pahrump and daughter, Janet, lives in Bartonville, IL. Also surviving are her mother, Eleanor Stagers of Bartonville, IL; and her brother, Larry Andrews of Peoria, IL.
Linda was preceded in death by her father, Marvin Andrews; her grandparents, Roy and Minnie Grubb of Canton; and her uncle and aunt, Gerald and Annabelle Grubb.
Linda graduated from Limestone High School in 1968 and worked at Wildlife
Prairie Park before retiring to Nevada.
No visitation or funeral is planned at this time. She was cremated, per her wishes.
Any donations may be made to Taps Animal Shelter in Pekin, IL.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
