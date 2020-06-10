Linda Wood
DAHINDA - Linda Jean Wood, 67, of Dahinda, IL, died on Friday, June 5, 2020, at home.
Linda was born on September 18, 1952, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Charles F. and Betty L (Taylor) Atchison. Linda attended the University of Illinois and graduated with a BA in Education. Linda taught English for 30 years, 21 of them at Dunlap High School, until her retirement in 2007.
Linda married her best friend, Larry (Duke) Wood, on July 12, 1975, in Sullivan, IL. He survives, as do their two children, Kelly (Mike) Cusack of LaGrange Park, IL, and Casey Wood of Knoxville, TN; and her beloved grandchildren, Quinn and Max Cusack and Brooks and Dawson Wood. She also is survived by two brothers, Richard (Mimi) Atchison of Sullivan and Steve (Julie) Atchison of Roselle, IL; one sister, Suzanne (Mary Kelley) Adreon of Madison, WI; and her faithful dog, Hayley.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Linda was proud to have been a career teacher, helping shape young minds. She was a phenomenal writer and poet, as well as an avid reader. Linda loved spending time on the beach, bird watching and collecting shells from the ocean. She enjoyed playing Bridge with her friends. She kept up-to-date on all world news and national events. She was a beautiful and talented swimmer. She was a devoted wife who was proud of her children and fiercely loved her grandsons. Linda was a loving and caring person who was always thinking of others first. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Cremation rites will be accorded. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held next month at the Oaks Community Church in Dahinda, IL, on Saturday, July 25 at 3 p.m.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Watson Thomas Funeral Home and Crematory in Galesburg.
Memorial contributions may be made in Linda's memory to the Linda Wood Scholarship Fund.
Online expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watsonthomas.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.