Linda Z. Waters
DUNLAP - Linda Ziegler Waters, 67, of Dunlap passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, January 12, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.
She was born in Peoria on March 16, 1952, to George P. and Lillian L. Ziegler. She married M. Michael Waters on August 13, 1977, in Henry.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and her brother, Doug.
She is survived by four daughters, Kathleen (Brian) DuBois of Washington, Illinois, Kristine (Peter) Ray of Peoria, Illinois, Karlene (Justin) Enderle of St. Charles, Missouri, and Kerrianne (Steve Tikhonov) Waters of Edwards, Illinois; six grandchildren, Evan, Lillian and Madelyn DuBois of Washington, Illinois, Michael and Theodore Ray of Peoria, Illinois, and Benjamin Enderle of St. Charles, Missouri; four nieces, Laura (Matt) Dalmut of Farmington, Arkansas, Krista (Alan) Levin of Cincinnati, Ohio, Renee (Adam) Lipton of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Courtney Ziegler of Sparland, Illinois; and two nephews, Patrick (Kate) Shaw of Milford, Michigan, and Zachary Ziegler of Sparland, Illinois.
Salutatorian of Bradford High School, Linda attended Illinois State University, where she obtained degrees in Sociology and Journalism. While working at the Vidette in Normal, Linda met her beloved, Michael. After college, she worked for Scott Foresman before returning to Peoria to assist her family in running the Bradford Republican, the Stark County News and the Henry News Republican.
Linda was incredibly involved with her children's education and extra-curricular activities. She took on many roles, including, but not limited to, Room Mom, PTA member, editor of the school newspaper and yearbook, and the unofficial baker for Teacher Appreciation Week.
She had many roles throughout her life, but Linda's main priority was always her family. Linda had many decades in bridge groups with Mike, baking cookies with friends and organizing college-reunion golf tournaments. Linda's mission in life was to bring people together and to love everyone around her. Linda's most joyous role was as a grandmother. Linda exemplified selflessness and love with every breath. She was absolutely passionate about taking care of her friends and family. She treated her daughter's friends as if they were her own children.
Linda was a passionate CASA volunteer in Peoria. She enjoyed many card games, her favorite games being those played with her grandchildren. Linda had a soft spot for Brittany Spaniels and river boating. She was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church.
Linda will forever be the heart of Linda's Legs, the Walk MS Team organized by her daughter, which has raised over $100,000 for local efforts to fight MS. She was also a dedicated advocate for the OSF INI MS Clinic. Linda was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 1977. A two-time breast cancer survivor, Linda was faithful fighter. Her strength and courage have impacted many.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Wright & Salmon, with an additional visitation on Thursday, January 16, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Jude Catholic Church. Father Patrick Henehan will officiate and burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the OSF INI MS Clinic, 4541 N. Prospect Road, Peoria, IL 61614, or CASA of Peoria County.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020