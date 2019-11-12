|
Linden Hockenbury Jr.
WASHINGTON - Linden J. Hockenbury Jr., 44, of Oretta, LA, formerly of Washington, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at his residence, from diabetic complications.
He was born on January 26, 1975, in Peoria, the son of Linden J. and Sue Ann Cochran Hockenbury Sr.
Surviving are his sons, Jaxson Hockenbury and Isaac Lakin. Also surviving are Linden's mother and three sisters, Aundrea (Doug) Kinas and Dawn (Paul) Mauschbaugh, all of Washington, and Tiffany Beschorner of Peoria. Further surviving are three nephews, Bryan (Jordan) Kinas, Max Mauschbaugh and Ryan Beschorner; and four nieces, Allyson (Greg) Butler, Claire Mauschbaugh, Kate Mauschbaugh and Jada Beschorner; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews.
His father preceded him in death.
He was a graduate of Washington Community High School, later attending Blackhawk College, before working several years for Verizon Wireless. He later went to work in Texas, before coming back to Illinois for a few years, working various types of jobs, and last worked for Precision Drilling in Louisiana up until the time of his death.
Linden was an avid Dallas Cowboys, Texas A&M and St. Louis Cardinals Baseball fan. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing, grilling and cooking, and all things Texas, especially Texas dirt music. He will always be remembered by his big heart for his family and friends, but most importantly, his love for his boys, Jaxson and Isaac, and always working hard for them.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. Visitation will be from noon until the time of service, also at the funeral home. Private family burial will be at a later date at Glendale Cemetery in Washington.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be given to a Children's Education Fund, c/o CEFCU.
To share a memory or send a condolence for his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019