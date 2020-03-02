|
|
Lindsay Wright
MORTON - Lindsay W. Wright, 58, of Morton passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at home.
He was born on March 29, 1961, in Normal, Ill., to Bill and Maddy (Weber) Wright. He married Cindy Kearse on September 20, 1986, in Elmhurst, Ill.
Surviving are his parents, Bill and Maddy Wright of Morton; two brothers, Craig (Tammy) Wright and Kevin (Wendy) Wright, both of Morton; nieces and nephews, Brian Lamberti, Jordan, Taylor, Megan and Alex Wright; and his former wife, Cindy Kearse Wright of Peoria.
Lindsay graduated Summa Cum Laude from Millikin University. He then graduated with a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Illinois College of Law and passed the Illinois and Federal Bar Exams. After law school, he was a practicing attorney for several years before recognizing that his first passion was to teach history. He graduated from Illinois State University with a teaching certificate and he then taught at Morton High School.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, with Pastor Kevin Wright officiating. Visitation will be from 12 noon to 1 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home. A private family graveside burial of cremated remains will be at Hirstein Cemetery in Morton.
Memorials may be made to the .
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020