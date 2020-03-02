Home

POWERED BY

Services
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
(309) 263-7426
Resources
More Obituaries for Lindsay Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lindsay Wright


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lindsay Wright Obituary
Lindsay Wright
MORTON - Lindsay W. Wright, 58, of Morton passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at home.
He was born on March 29, 1961, in Normal, Ill., to Bill and Maddy (Weber) Wright. He married Cindy Kearse on September 20, 1986, in Elmhurst, Ill.
Surviving are his parents, Bill and Maddy Wright of Morton; two brothers, Craig (Tammy) Wright and Kevin (Wendy) Wright, both of Morton; nieces and nephews, Brian Lamberti, Jordan, Taylor, Megan and Alex Wright; and his former wife, Cindy Kearse Wright of Peoria.
Lindsay graduated Summa Cum Laude from Millikin University. He then graduated with a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Illinois College of Law and passed the Illinois and Federal Bar Exams. After law school, he was a practicing attorney for several years before recognizing that his first passion was to teach history. He graduated from Illinois State University with a teaching certificate and he then taught at Morton High School.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, with Pastor Kevin Wright officiating. Visitation will be from 12 noon to 1 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home. A private family graveside burial of cremated remains will be at Hirstein Cemetery in Morton.
Memorials may be made to the .
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lindsay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -