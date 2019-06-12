|
|
Lisa A. Adkins
BAYVIEW GARDENS - Lisa A. Adkins, 54, of Bayview Gardens, IL, passed away at 5:32 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at her residence.
She was born on September 17, 1964, in Peoria, IL, to Frank and Betty (Elkins) Palladini. She married Devon Adkins on August 19, 1983, in Radcliff, Kentucky.
Surviving are her husband, Devon of Bayview Gardens; children, Devon M. Adkins of East Peoria, Anthony J. (Ashley) Adkins of Washington, Cecilee (Weston) Johnson of Spring Bay and Tristan L. Adkins of East Peoria; grandchildren, Mya and Roslyn Adkins and Graceanne Johnson; mother, Betty of East Peoria; five sisters; and two brothers.
She was preceded in death by her father and one brother.
Lisa was a retail sales manager at Bergner's. She loved her Starbucks coffee and enjoyed sewing, quilting, shopping and spending time with the kids.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Mason Funeral Home Germantown Hills Chapel, with the Reverend Mark Gruden officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until time of her service on Saturday at the funeral home. Cremation rites will be accorded following her service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate, 530 NE Glen Oak Avenue, Peoria, IL 61637.
Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 12 to June 14, 2019