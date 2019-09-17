Home

Lisa C'Anna Marie Purser


2019 - 2019
Lisa C'Anna Marie Purser Obituary
Lisa C'anna Marie Purser
PEORIA - Lisa C'anna Marie Purser, 6 months, of Peoria passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, surrounded by her family.
She was born on Feb.25, 2019, in Florence, AL, to Susan Knapp and Kyle Purser. They survive, along with an extended loving family.
She was preceded in death by her uncle, Justin France; aunt, Kayla Purser; and great-great-grandpa, Charles Turner.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel.
Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in West Peoria.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Online condolences may be made at www.davison-fulton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, 2019
