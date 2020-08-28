1/1
LizTina Gail "Tina" Gooch
LizTina "Tina" Gail Gooch
WASHINGTON - LizTina "Tina" Gail Gooch, 58 of Troy, MO formerly of Washington, IL passed away peacefully Saturday, August 22, 2020 surrounded by her family at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.
Tina was born May 23, 1962 in Peoria.
Surviving are Tina's mother Betty Aby, children TJ (Jen) Niesen, Daniel Haley, Matthew (Janell) Gooch, and Kimberlina (Mike) Keating, along with several grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Hunter and Ila Powers; her father, Lester Aby, and grandson Carson Gooch.
Tina made every friend feel like family. There is no way to express how much fun and laughter her personality carried to those she knew. Her genuine soul will forever be cherished.
Tina's family will receive friends from 11:00am-2:00pm on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at American Legion Post 100 in Washington. A celebration of life service will follow at the Legion. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are respectfully required. Interment will be at noon Monday, September 7, 2020 Toulon Cemetery. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Memorial contributions may be given to Tina's GoFundMe account (https://gf.me/u/yttdxx).
Tina's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
