Llewellyn "Lynn" G. Kempf
EUREKA - Llewellyn "Lynn" G. Kempf, 64, of Eureka, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on January 13, 1956, in Peoria, Illinois, to Marvin Kempf and Margaret Clayton. He married Diane in 1996 and she preceded him in death, along with his parents and stepmother, Rebecca Kempf.
Lynn is survived by his six half brothers, Carl (Mellisa) Clayton, Marvin Dale Jr. and Daniel (Angela), Darryl, Michael and Matthew Kempf; and three step-sisters, Martha (Earl) Buell, Judy (Jim) Brown and Carol Schertz.
Lynn worked for Reneer Manufacturing in Boerne, TX, for 17 years. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Lynn's family and friends were a very important part of his life and he loved them dearly. Lynn recently gave his life to Christ and was baptized. He was a member of Eureka Apostolic Christian Church.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Parkview Cemetery in Peoria, IL. Military rites will be provided by the Tazewell Area Ceremonial Team.
Memorial contributions may be made to UnityPoint Hospice.
