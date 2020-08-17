1/
Llewellyn G. "Lynn" Kempf
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Llewellyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Llewellyn "Lynn" G. Kempf
EUREKA - Llewellyn "Lynn" G. Kempf, 64, of Eureka, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on January 13, 1956, in Peoria, Illinois, to Marvin Kempf and Margaret Clayton. He married Diane in 1996 and she preceded him in death, along with his parents and stepmother, Rebecca Kempf.
Lynn is survived by his six half brothers, Carl (Mellisa) Clayton, Marvin Dale Jr. and Daniel (Angela), Darryl, Michael and Matthew Kempf; and three step-sisters, Martha (Earl) Buell, Judy (Jim) Brown and Carol Schertz.
Lynn worked for Reneer Manufacturing in Boerne, TX, for 17 years. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Lynn's family and friends were a very important part of his life and he loved them dearly. Lynn recently gave his life to Christ and was baptized. He was a member of Eureka Apostolic Christian Church.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Parkview Cemetery in Peoria, IL. Military rites will be provided by the Tazewell Area Ceremonial Team.
Memorial contributions may be made to UnityPoint Hospice.
Online condolences may be made at www.davison-fulton.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
3096885700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved