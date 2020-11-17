Lloyd Barth
EAST PEORIA - East Peoria resident, Lloyd H. Barth, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2020, with his wife by his side.
He was born on September 4, 1936, to Michael L. and Viola M. (Oyen) Barth of Minonk, IL. They preceded him in death.
Lloyd attended a rural grade school near Minonk and Minonk-Dana High School. Early in his career, he worked at Owens-IL Glass Co., and then several years as a salesman for Moorman's Feed Co., before a long career on the management team of the Journal Star circulation department, retiring in 1994.
Lloyd and Gloria Hardtke Briggs joined their families when they married on July 17, 1981, in Peoria, IL. His wife survives, along with their children, including Dan (Debbie) Barth of Washburn, Ken (Cherie) Barth of Sycamore, Tim (friend, Jade) Briggs of Peoria and Angie (Rob) Swearingian of East Peoria. Also surviving are grandchildren, Michelle (Kalaab) Pickering, Kimberly Barth, Melissa (Andrew) Holcombe, Brianna (Scott) Kerlin, Andrew Barth and Brenin Briggs (friend, Brandon). Also surviving are great-grandsons, Tristan, Grayson and Bentley. Gloria's large Wisconsin family and numerous close friends also survive.
Prior to the decline of his health due to long-term COPD and other health issues, Lloyd belonged to several groups with whom he enjoyed woodworking, model railroading, photography and cards and games. After retiring, Lloyd and Gloria enjoyed 17 winters in Ft. Myers, FL.
He was a member of the RiversEdge United Methodist Church in Spring Bay, where a memorial service officiated by the Rev. Binu Piniel will be held at a later date when Coronavirus restrictions permit.
Memorial gifts would be welcomed by his church or UnityPoint Hospice fund. The Barth family wishes to thank the staff of both organizations for the emotional support provided to Lloyd and Gloria during Lloyd's long illness.
Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements and notes of condolences may be sent using www.masonfuneralhomes.com
.