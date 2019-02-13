|
|
Lloyd Eugene "Gene" Bell
PEORIA - Lloyd Eugene "Gene" Bell, 61, of Peoria went home to his Lord on Friday, February 8, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
Gene was born on August 15, 1957, in Hays, Kansas, the son of Clyde "Lloyd" and Alice Wolff Bell. He married Rebecca on December 23, 2004, in Eureka.
Survivors include his wife, Rebecca; 3 daughters, Sarah Bell, Deborah Bell and Hannah Bell; his father, Lloyd Bell; 3 brothers; and 3 sisters.
His mother, Alice, preceded him in death.
Gene found great joy in providing for his wife and children. His love for them was unmistakable. His sarcasm was frequent, and he often introduced himself as "buttercup." He was known as a hard worker and was a truck driver for over 30 years. Some of his favorite pastimes included playing video games and watching TV shows and movies.
During the past few months of his illness, Gene longed for his freedom from pain, which he is now experiencing in the presence of God. His relationship with God took on a more central role in the later years of his life and he was a member of Eureka Bible Church in Eureka, Illinois.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 16, at 11 a.m. at Eureka Bible Church. Pastor Aaron Zehr will officiate. Visitation will take place prior to the funeral at 10 a.m.
Memorials may be made to Eureka Bible Church.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2019