|
|
Lloyd F. Stahl
DUNLAP - Lloyd Frederick Stahl of Dunlap passed away at his home at 8:48 a.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at the age of 90.
Lloyd was born on August 1, 1929, in Dunlap to Leonard and Martha (Sammet) Stahl. He attended the original Banner one room school and graduated from Dunlap High School. He married Elizabeth "Betty" Gray in 1952. She preceded him in death on June 9, 2012. They farmed and raised dairy cattle and he was well-known as a local plumber well into his retirement in Dunlap. Their house was a joyous gathering place for family and was always filled with their children and grandchildren.
Lloyd is survived by his children, Steven (Nora) Stahl of Dunlap, Susan (Steve) Small of Dunlap, Sherrill (Nathan) Stoller of Sheffield, Christine (Shawn) Piehl of Mesa, AZ, and Randy (Angie) Stahl of Princeville; 15 grandchildren; 6 step-grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Irene Stahl of Eureka and Carol Olson of Galesburg.
In addition to his wife, Betty, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Eldon, Stanley and Cleo; and one sister, Sylvia in infancy.
His funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville. The Rev. Douglas Handrick will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Prospect Cemetery in Dunlap.
Lloyd's family would like to extend a special thank you to the many friends who looked in on him in his later years.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Bartonville.
Condolences may be left for his family on his tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2019