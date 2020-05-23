|
Lloyd "Dick" Stubbs
PRINCEVILLE - Lloyd D. "Dick" Stubbs, 78, of Princeville passed away at 11:40 a.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.
Dick was born on January 26, 1942, in Princeville, the son of Cecil and Lois Carter Stubbs. He married Judith A. Ward on June 18, 1961. She preceded him in death on November 25, 2003.
Surviving are one son, Mark Stubbs of Princeville; one daughter, Carrie (Mark) Streitmatter of Burlington, WI; three grandchildren, Kaylee, Megan and Allison Streitmatter; and two sisters, June (Al) Schierer of Brimfield and Pat (Gary) Lacont of Morton. He was also preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Christina Stubbs; one son, Tony Stubbs; and one sister, Virginia Piercy.
Dick formerly owned and operated Economy Builders in Princeville and KMA Storage. He served as a trustee and former Mayor of the Princeville Village Board, was a 54-year member of the Princeville Masonic Lodge #360 A.F.&A.M., and was a former active volunteer and member of the Peoria Mohammed Shriners. He was an avid Chicago Bears and Cubs fan, often attending games with his friends and family. Traveling with his wife, Judy, and family always brought great joy to Dick. He was longtime member of the Princeville United Methodist Church.
A vehicle visitation will take place on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville. Staff will be on site to assist and direct traffic, as guests will greet the family from their cars. A private graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Princeville Township Cemetery. The Rev. Zach Waldis will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be given to or . You may leave your name and condolences on Dick's tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 23 to May 25, 2020