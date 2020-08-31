Lloyd "Bud" Zobrist
MORTON - Lloyd C. "Bud" Zobrist, 93, of Morton went peacefully from his earthly life to his eternal heavenly inheritance, surrounded by family, early Sunday morning, August 30, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Morton, Ill., on July 2, 1927, to Noah and Mary (Birky) Zobrist. He married Jeanine Pederson from Dent, Minn., on September 30, 1956, celebrating over 63 years of marriage.
Bud is survived by his wife, Jeanine; one son, Jon (Teressa) Zobrist; and four daughters, Jennie (Michael) Witzig, Amy (Mark) Davis and Ann (Todd) Bonham, all of Morton, and Ellen (Kyle) Wilmert of Gretna, Neb. He was blessed to have 21 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one brother, Noah Jr. (Dottie) of Gulf Shores, Ala.; four sisters, Doris Brecher, Fern Zimmerman and Ruth (Robert) Reinken, all of Morton, and Marilyn Donahue of Barrington, Ill.; and two sisters-in-law, Margaret and Nancy Zobrist.
He was preceded in death by 4 brothers, Raymond, Alpha (Shirley), Calvin and Willis; and five brothers-in-law, Robert Brecher, Robert Zimmerman, Jack Ault, Paul Grieder and Daniel Donahue.
Bud was an ambassador for his Savior, family and the village of Morton. He grew up surrounded by closeness of family and strengthened by his faith in his Lord. He graduated from Bradley University, served his country in the U.S. Air Force, and working with his father and brothers, co-founded N. Zobrist & Sons Construction, Inc. He served the village of Morton in many ways and was a forward-looking commercial and residential developer. He served two terms as a village of Morton trustee, was a charter member of Morton Rotary Club, was the 2014 Morton Pumpkin Festival Parade Marshall, and a member of Grace Church of Morton.
He was a man of the highest integrity, spiritual maturity, quick wit, wonderful sense of humor, and fully devoted to his Savior, Jesus Christ. He loved his family deeply, and along with his wife, proudly attended every grandchild's birthday, concert or sporting event, without fail. Besides his wife and immediate family, his brothers and sisters, along with their spouses, were his best friends, and all enjoyed numerous gatherings which included intense Euchre games, family meals, outings, traveling, and spending time at this northern Wisconsin lake home (The Cabin). He will be missed by his Grace church family, daily visits to his "office" and the "coffee gang."
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, at Grace Church in Morton. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, September 3, at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation and funeral service and masks are required. Burial will be in Roberts Cemetery in Morton, where military rites will be conducted.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Gideon Bible or Grace Church Missionary Home Fund.
To view Bud's video tribute or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com
