Logan J. Johnson
PEORIA - Logan J. Johnson, 88, of Peoria passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019, at his home.
Logan was born in West Frankfort, Illinois, to Logan Charles and Etta Marie Johnson on December 2, 1930. He accepted the Lord, Jesus Christ, when he was 14 years old. He was baptized and joined the Nazarene Church in Anna. He then joined the Big Creek Baptist Church, south of Anna. He attended school at Anna-Jonesboro High School in Anna, Illinois. He married Doris D. Nimmo on August 6, 1950, in Anna, Illinois. They then made their home in Peoria and joined Woodland Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the Korean War in the U.S. Army and served in active duty in Germany. Logan went on to attend college at Bradley University. He worked as a Design Engineer and retired from Caterpillar, Inc. after 36 years. Logan was ordained as a deacon at Woodland Baptist Church in 1956. He served as financial secretary at Woodland for 35 years.
His favorite hobby was fishing with friends in Florida. He had an amazing gift for fixing just about anything that needed it.
Logan was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Robert; and his sister, Virginia Glasco.
Logan is survived by his wife of 68 years. He leaves behind two daughters, Kathy Sue (Jim) Smith of Wendell, NC, and Kim Maire (Roy) Montgomery of Denver, CO; his siblings, Dora Marie Johnson of Anna, IL, David Lee (Patricia) Johnson of Jackson, MO, and Dorris Gene (Joyce) Johnson of Anna, IL. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Brittaney (Jonathan) Edwards, Kyle (Suzi) Smith, Sean Meier, Ryan Meier and Nathan Meier; his great-grandchildren Bella Edwards, Oliver Edwards, Charles Edwards, Grace Smith; and a host of friends.
A funeral service will at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, with visitation from 9 a.m. until start of the service at Woodland Baptist Church in Peoria. A graveside service will be at American Legion Cemetery in Dongola, Illinois, on Friday, April 26, 2019, at 2 p.m.
Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
In honor of Logan's memory, donations may be made to Comfort Plus Hospice or Woodland Baptist Church.
Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.woolsey-wilton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2019