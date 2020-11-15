1/1
Lois Aberle
1931 - 2020
MORTON - Lois M. Aberle, 89, of Morton passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.
She was born on February 1, 1931, in Peoria to Warrner and Verna (Thompson) Bauman. She married Melvin Aberle on December 23, 1952, in Morton.
Surviving are her husband, Melvin Aberle of Morton; one daughter, Debbie (Darrell) Tetrault-Stear of Minier; one son, Steve (Lea Ann) Aberle of McLean; six grandchildren, Darah Heilman, Donya, Tetrault, Dustin Tetrault, Tyler Aberle, Annie Aberle and Katie Goujon; five great-granchildren, Kenneth, Jade, Landon, Avery and Blakelyn; one sister, Phyllis Yordy of Morton; one niece, Diane Weer; and one nephew, Mike (Jenny)Yordy.
Lois worked at Commercial National Bank in Peoria and Ginny Lee's Bridal and Dress Shop in Morton.
Her life was enriched by those most important to her, Jesus, her husband and her family.
Lois was a member of the Morton Apostolic Christian Church, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020, with church ministers officiating. Visitation will be at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Further visitation will be held from 9 to 9:45 a.m., prior to the service Thursday at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation and funeral service and masks are required. Burial will be at Morton Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Morton Apostolic Christian Church or the Alzheimer's Association.
A special thank you to Bev, Amy, Wendy, Hannah, Ann, Amber, Emily and everyone who loved our mom and took special care of her.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To view Lois' video tribute or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2020.
