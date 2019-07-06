|
Lois "Polly" Ball
EAST PEORIA - Lois Anne "Polly" Ball, 97, of East Peoria passed away at 2 a.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center in East Peoria. She was formerly of Morton and Groveland.
Born Sept. 23, 1921, in Warrensburg to Burr and Lela (Wills) Dickerson, she married Elbert Irwin Ball on June 14, 1941, in Green Valley. He died on April 2, 2010, in Peoria.
She also was preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Barbara "Bobbi" Baum and Elberta "Bootie" Strube; one granddaughter, Teri Sue Bahnfleth; two brothers, Roy Dickerson and Donzil Dickerson; and two sisters, Dode Reinders and Julia Schmidt.
Surviving are four grandchildren, Henry "Buddy" (Missy) Strube, Angi (Mark) Lensmeyer, Billy Bahnfleth and Chuck (Farrah) Bahnfleth; seventeen great-grandchildren; sixteen great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A loving caregiver her whole life, Polly cared for her husband for many years and her daughter, Bootie, after she became ill. She had the gift of hospitality, opening her home for family dinners each Sunday and was known for her homemade pies. She formerly worked for Bergner's in the Pekin Mall as a department manager.
Polly had an eye for fashion and enjoyed shopping. She also was a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed playing pinochle with her friends.
She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in East Peoria.
Her visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin, with a memorial service celebrating her life at 2 p.m. Pastor Mark Drews will officiate. Private inurnment will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Foundation, Greater Chicago Chapter, 220 W. Huron St., Suite 4003, Chicago, IL 60654.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 6 to July 8, 2019