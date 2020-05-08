|
Lois Caldwell
PEORIA - Lois A. Caldwell of Mesa, AZ, passed away May 4, 2020.
She was born December 14, 1932, to Donald and Edith Nelson. She married Frank Caldwell on April 24, 1970. He preceded her in death.
Surviving are her son, Rick Henson; daughter, Linda (Ed) Jatkowski; stepdaughter, Connie (Kim) Nagel; grandchildren, Michelle Henson-Robinson, Lisa Henson, Stephenie Stone, Rachel Davis, Ed Jatkowski Jr.; stepgranddaughters, Ginger Benz and Brandy Greybill; several great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter.
Lois graduated from Woodruff High School and later attended ICC. She was a Supervisor of Tellers for Security Savings and Loan.
Crypt side service was held at Mountain View Funeral Home in Mesa.
For complete obituary see www.mountainviewfuneralhomeandcemetery.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 8 to May 10, 2020