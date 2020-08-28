1/1
Lois Cowen
1944 - 2020
EAST PEORIA – After a long and courageous battle with ALS, Lois May (Bowden) Cowen, 76, of East Peoria went to her heavenly home on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at her residence surrounded by family.
Lois was born on February 17, 1944, in Phillipsburg, Mo., to Norman and Evalena (Schultz) Bowden. She married Elbert Edward Cowen on May 26, 1962, in Elkland. He proceeded her in death. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister in childhood, Ruth Anne Bowden.
Lois is survived by five children, Kimberly Cowen, Jacqueline (Michael) Kunz, Amy (Dave) Cowen-Walden, James (Deanna) Cowen and Jason (Jennifer) Cowen; and 10 grandchildren, Ashley (Andrew), Nathaniel, Kolten, Olivia, Morgan, Emma, Meghan, Magge, Sophia and Luke and one great grandchild arriving in February. She is also survived by three brothers, Lee, George, and John Bowden; and three sisters, Betty Roy, Maryland Gess, Doris Kiple.
Lois worked for Vision Care Center for over 25 years before retiring in January 2018. As a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother her greatest joy came from creating a loving and nurturing home for her family. She was an accomplished seamstress and quilter and created many heirloom pieces her family will cherish for generations. Lois was long-time member of the First Baptist Church of Morton.
A private graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020, at Roberts Cemetery in Morton with ministers of the First Baptist Church officiating.
Memorials may be made to the Peoria ALS Association.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnson.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Roberts Cemetery
