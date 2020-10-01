Lois E. Harkless

PEORIA - Lois Eilene Harkless, age 91, of Peoria, passed away Wednesday, Sep. 29, 2020 at 8 pm at Generations of Peoria.

She was born April 2, 1929 in Mapleton to George and Marjorie (Downerd) Harkless. They preceded her in death along with 13 brothers and sisters. Survivors include several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Lois was a payroll clerk for Caterpillar, Inc. for 30 years retiring in 1983.

Cremation rites have been accorded and there will be no services at this time. Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Peoria.

Thanks for the memories.



