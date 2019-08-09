|
|
Lois E. Hedden Breese
Lois Eileen McWilliams Hedden Breese, age 90, of Chillicothe, IL. passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at her home.
Lois was born on August 22, 1928 in Farmington, IL, the daughter of R.B. "Barney" and Myrtle E. (Butler) McWilliams. She married Gerald L. Hedden on January 5, 1947 in Chillicothe, IL. He passed away December 6, 1993. She married Elliott L. Breese on July 28, 2002. He passed away on November 23, 2007. Also preceding her in death, her parents; her sister, Wanda J. Rose, her daughter in-law, Paula Hedden, and one nephew, Jeff Rose.
Surviving are her daughter, Brenda (James) Fennell; exchange student/son, Fernando (Carmen) Chatter and daughter Hillary; her son, Ronald Hedden; nine grandchildren; Craig Fennell, Ty (Linda) Fennell, Trisha (Adam) Hirtz, Lisa (James) Milliken, Tracy (Sean) Scheeler, Karen Hedden, Wendy Dietrich, William (Amy) Hedden, Nicholas (Stefanie) Hedden; seventeen great-grandchildren, Hunter and Julia Fennell, Knoll, Griffin and Tanner Hirtz, Kylie, Rylie and Christopher Milliken, Ashley and Mitchell Dietrich, Seth Odefey and Mikyle Scheeler, Madelyn and Morgan Hedden, and Colter, Weston and Briarlyn Hedden; three great-great grandchildren, Tristan, Koda and Isabel Milliken. Also surviving are a niece, Jamie Rose; one great-niece; three great-nephews; one great-great-niece; two great-great-nephews; two step-daughters; Jacqueline (Robert) Flint and Jill (Gary) Gregory; one stepson, John Breese; nine step grandchildren and seventeen step great-grandchildren.
Lois had been a resident of Chillicothe since 1946. She previously worked in the family owned grocery stores, Barney's Market, and was part owner of the Chilli Bowl for seven years. She worked in the IVC cafeteria for seven years, attended Browns Business College and retired from Caterpillar Tractor Co. after 27 years as a Secretary. She was a member of the Chillicothe First United Methodist Church, a charter member of Pearce Center, the Indianhead Boat Club, a former member of the "Chilli Castoff's" Square Dance Club and the Chillicothe Jr. Woman's Club.
Services will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 1pm at Chillicothe First United Methodist Church. Visitation will be on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 5pm to 7pm at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home. Rev. Ray Harrison will be officiating. Burial will at Chillicothe City Cemetery. Memorials can be made to Chillicothe First United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019