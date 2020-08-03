Lois E. Hill
PEORIA - Lois E. Hill, 90, of Peoria, IL. passed away on July 18, 2020 at the Christian Buehler Home on N. Sheridan Road in Peoria IL. The daughter of Charles V. Hill and Opal L. (White) Hill. She was born in Peoria on April 27, 1930.
Lois was Head of Technical Services Dept. at the Peoria Public Library and retired in 1992. Memorials may be made to Peoria County Animal Protection Services (P.C.A.P.S.) or Groveland Community Library, Groveland, IL. Cremation rites have been accorded and a graveside service will be held at Lutheran Cemetery on August 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Reverend Jonathan Thomas will officiate. To leave a condolence, please visit our website at www.thewiltonmortuary.com