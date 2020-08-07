Lois I. Belt
PEORIA - Lois Irene Prever (Smith) Belt, 86, of Smithville, Mo., formerly of Peoria, IL, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.
She was born in 1934 to Ira Wilford and Irene Viola (McShane) Prever in Uttumwa, IA. She married Charles A. Smith in 1954 and they were divorced in 1990. She later married Paul R. Belt on August 18, 1990 and he passed away on November 30, 2007.
Surviving are one son, Charles W. Smith of New Iberia, LA; three grandsons: Scott, Christopher, and Joseph, all of Kansas City, MO; seven grandchildren: Maggie, Isaac, Connor, Morgan, Reagan, Ronnan, and Raliegh; several nieces and nephews; and step-children. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; parents; two sons, Lloyd T. and Richard D. Smith; sister, Cora Belle (Cliff) Grebner; brother, Lloyd T. Prever; and nephew, Stephen Grebner.
Lois graduated from Dunlap Community High School. She then attended Adirondack Community College in New York, I.C.C. and Bradley University. She joined the Women's Army Corp in 1953, where she served as a clerk typist, and was honorably discharged from her duties in 1955.
She worked for Nieman-Marcus in Dallas, was an accounts clerk and office manager at Sunnyside Gardens Nursery in Saratoga Springs, New York, and was an Office Manager at Calahan Packing Co. in Peoria, IL.
Lois volunteered as an assistant teacher in Georgia and an art teacher in Ohio and she joined the Red Cross Volunteer Ombudsman in New York. She was also an active member in the Forrest Hill United Methodist Church, where she served as a President of the F.H.U.M. Women's Church Group, was a chairman of the Esther Ruth Circles', and a member of the Friendship Class/Social Club.
A graveside for Lois will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Swan Lake Memory Gardens with Pastor Cecilia Granadosin officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Forrest Hill United Methodist Church, 706 E. Forrest Hill Ave., Peoria, IL 60603. To leave a condolence for the family please visit, www.thewiltonmortuary.com
.