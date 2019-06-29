|
Lois J. Burke
GRIDLEY - Lois Burke, 95, of Gridley died at 6:35 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at Meadows Mennonite Home in Chenoa, IL.
Her funeral will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, at Christ Community Church, with the Rev. Andy Huette and the Rev. Grant Stauter officiating. Burial will follow at the Gridley Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:15 a.m. Monday at her church.
Memorials may be made to the Gridley Food Pantry, the El Paso Gridley School Foundation or her church.
Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in El Paso is assisting the family with services.
Lois was born on July 2, 1923, in Peoria, IL, the daughter of Chester and Emily Orr. She married Harold Burke on July 14, 1945, in Peoria. He died on October 23, 2005.
Surviving are a son, Terry (Sharon) Burke of Middleton, WI; a daughter, Rebecca Nelson of Chesterfield, MO; two grandchildren, Emily (Lee) Dula and T.J.(Vanessa) Burke; two great-grandchildren: Cameron Burke Dula and Liliana Marie Dula; her sister, Ruth Obert of Peoria; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Grant Nelson; and a brother, Edward R. Orr.
Lois graduated from Manual Training High School in Peoria, IL, in 1941. Lois and Harold moved to Gridley, IL, in 1946 and owned and operated the Gridley Hardware Store for 41 years from 1946 to 1987. She was a member of Christ Community Church, Women's Fellowship and the American Legion Auxiliary and a longtime Brownie Scout leader. Lois was active in her church and did many years of volunteer work at Meadows Mennonite Home and Spare and Share. She and Harold were active in the WWII National Timberwolf Association. She loved her family and friends, her community and her church.
Lois had a long, happy life and was ready to go home and be with Harold.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 29 to July 1, 2019