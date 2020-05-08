Home

Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 745-5999
Lois J. Sturgis


1942 - 2020
Lois J. Sturgis Obituary
Lois J. Sturgis
ROANOKE – Lois Jane Sturgis, 78, of Roanoke, IL and formerly of Bartonville, IL, died at 5:20 am Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Unity Point Proctor in Peoria, IL.
Born on March 21, 1942 in Peoria, IL to Walter and Viola Harms Frerichs, she married Terry Sturgis. He preceded her in death.
Surviving are 3 children; Robert W. (Cheryl) Sturgis of Woodstock, GA, Gayle Sturgis (Rich Deininger) of Washington, IL, and Jim (Kelly) Sturgis of Galesburg, IL, 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 1 sister Judy (Larry) Moburg of White Fish Bay, WI and her life partner, Elwood "Woody" Schoon.
She was preceded in death by her parents and 1 daughter, Sheryl Ann Sturgis.
Lois worked as a Secretary at Youth Farm in Hanna City for 20 years and was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Benson, IL.
Cremation rites will be accorded. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory of Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to her church.
Lois' memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 8 to May 10, 2020
