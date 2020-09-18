Lois Jean Johnson
EAST PEORIA ~ Lois Jean Johnson, 90, of East Peoria, passed away at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Generations in East Peoria.
She was born May 24, 1930 in Peoria to Hershel and Rachel (Bishop) Knott.
She married the love of her life Elliott Carl "Jack" Johnson on June 24, 1951 in Peoria.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, and one son, Gary Carl.
Surviving are two daughters, Jacqueline (Rev. Tom) Pisano of Metamora, Linda (Jay) Dexter of Pekin; two grandchildren, Jennifer (Rev. Jon) Ferguson, Garin (Courtney) Pisano; three great-grandchildren, Jacob, Tyson, Marissa.
Lois was an avid Chicago Cubs fan, and enjoyed playing piano at home and at her church for the past 16 years. Lois was known as a prayer warrior always thinking about others in need of prayer. She cherished her family and especially her grandchildren.
There will be a celebration of life gathering on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the Christ Bible Church at 133 Elmridge Place following the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. officiated by Rev. Tom Pisano. Private burial will be held at Parkview Cemetery in Peoria
Arrangements are by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Creve Coeur.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Bible Church at 133 Elmridge Place Creve Coeur Illinois, 61610.
