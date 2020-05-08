Home

POWERED BY

Services
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
(309) 263-7426
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Keturi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Keturi


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Keturi Obituary
Lois Keturi
DEER CREEK – Lois A. Keturi, 93, of Deer Creek, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at Hopedale Nursing Home.
Lois was born on June 21, 1926, in Redridge, Mich., to Walter and Hilda (Koski) Simonson. She married George Keturi on December 21, 1947, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on December 7, 2005. She was also preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters.
Surviving are her four children, Michael (Paula) Keturi of East Peoria, Arlene (Steve) Rogers of Phoenix, Ariz., Paul (Janet) Keturi of Chillicothe and Glenn (Jill) Keturi of Hopedale; 10 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and one sister, Alice Simpson of Herrin, Ill.
Lois was involved with the School District 150 hot lunch program. She was a good role model for all that knew her as she was always positive and cheerful. Lois was the best mom, grandma, and great grandma. She embodied the Finnish word SISU.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Deer Creek Fire Department.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 8 to May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -