Lois Keturi
DEER CREEK – Lois A. Keturi, 93, of Deer Creek, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at Hopedale Nursing Home.
Lois was born on June 21, 1926, in Redridge, Mich., to Walter and Hilda (Koski) Simonson. She married George Keturi on December 21, 1947, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on December 7, 2005. She was also preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters.
Surviving are her four children, Michael (Paula) Keturi of East Peoria, Arlene (Steve) Rogers of Phoenix, Ariz., Paul (Janet) Keturi of Chillicothe and Glenn (Jill) Keturi of Hopedale; 10 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and one sister, Alice Simpson of Herrin, Ill.
Lois was involved with the School District 150 hot lunch program. She was a good role model for all that knew her as she was always positive and cheerful. Lois was the best mom, grandma, and great grandma. She embodied the Finnish word SISU.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Deer Creek Fire Department.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 8 to May 10, 2020