|
|
Lois Mae Jackson
PEORIA - Lois Mae Jackson, age 89, born January 7, 1930, in Peoria, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Jackson; sons, Michael and David Brenenstall; and sister, Shirley West-Martin.
She is survived by her son, Randy Brenenstall (Susan); daughter, Linda Rausch (Robert); step-children, Greta Mercade and Bruce Jackson; 8 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
A reception of friends will be held Friday, June 28, at 9 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, June 28, at Forrest Hill United Methodist Church, 706 East Forrest Hill Avenue. Inurnment will be in Texas United Methodist Cemetery in Trivoli, Illinois.
Memorials are suggested to the Forrest Hill United Methodist Church.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak and Cutler Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 25 to June 27, 2019