Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Service
1625 W Candletree Drive Suite D
Peoria, IL 61614
(309) 699-7208
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Living Waters Church
Peoria, IL
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Living Waters Church
Peoria, IL
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Living Waters Church
Peoria, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Martens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Martens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Martens Obituary
Lois Martens
PEORIA - Lois Ruth Martens, 89, of Peoria passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Lutheran Hillside Village.
Visitation will be Thursday, November 7, from 5 to 7 p.m., and one hour prior to services at Living Waters Church in Peoria. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, November 8, at Living Waters Church. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Omaha.
Memorials may be made to Living Waters Lutheran Church or Lutheran Hillside Village Foundation Benevolent Fund.
To view Lois's memorial page or to leave an online condolence, please go to schmidthaller.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -