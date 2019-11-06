|
|
Lois Martens
PEORIA - Lois Ruth Martens, 89, of Peoria passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Lutheran Hillside Village.
Visitation will be Thursday, November 7, from 5 to 7 p.m., and one hour prior to services at Living Waters Church in Peoria. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, November 8, at Living Waters Church. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Omaha.
Memorials may be made to Living Waters Lutheran Church or Lutheran Hillside Village Foundation Benevolent Fund.
To view Lois's memorial page or to leave an online condolence, please go to schmidthaller.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019