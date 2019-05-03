|
|
Lois Miller
MANLIUS - Lois Real Miller of Urbana, formerly of Manlius, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at home.
Family was foremost to Lois throughout her life, which began on December 24, 1930 in Bradford, IL. The fifth of eight children born to Mark Joseph and Mae Harney Real, Lois attended St. John Catholic Grade School and graduated as salutatorian of her Bradford High School senior class in 1948. She was a pre-med student at the University of Illinois when she met her future husband, George Edwin Miller.
George and Lois were married at St. John Catholic Church in Bradford on October 14, 1950. The couple would settle in Manlius, where they would live for 58 years, and raise a family of six children: Karen Haglund (Bill) of Enterprise, AL, Margie Oloffson (Rick) of Naperville, Theresa Bowles (Rich) of Peoria, Maribeth DeDecker (Dennis) of Moline, Cecelia Mestan (Rob) of Princeton and Ted Miller of Urbana.
Lois resumed her college studies when Ted, the youngest child, was 4 years old and earned a B.S. degree in elementary education from Northern Illinois University. She taught 2nd and 5th grades for 24 years for the Manlius Consolidated School System. In addition to teaching, Lois enjoyed baking and sewing. Her plain buttered and cinnamon iced yeast rolls were raved about and quickly snatched up at local bake sales, and the clothes and costumes she created were appreciated by her children and the generations to follow. An avid reader, Lois always had a library book or, more recently, an e-book handy for when she had time to pursue her passion for a good story.
In retirement, Lois and George traveled the country and visited sites from coast to coast. Panama City Beach, FL became a favorite location where they spent many winters enjoying beachfront living.
In 2009, Lois and her husband relocated to Urbana where they lived with Ted, who gladly assisted them in their later years.
Lois encouraged and challenged her children to be productive citizens, and was pleased that each of them found a fulfilling career. She and George took special pride in seeing each of their grandchildren earn college degrees. At a recent family gathering, Lois stated that getting a good education was an important life goal, and one that she hopes all of her great grandchildren will achieve.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, George Edwin Miller, and her beloved fourth daughter, Maribeth DeDecker. Also preceding her in death were her parents Mark and Mae Real and siblings Robert Real, Thomas Real, Rosemary Real Holland, Joann Real, and Betty Real McGinn.
Lois is survived by four daughters and their spouses, a son, 10 grandchildren and their spouses, 20 (soon to be 21) great grandchildren, and siblings Bill Real (Bradford, IL) and Marcia Real O'Connell (Silver Spring, MD). Beautiful, gracious, and articulate, Lois was a compelling conversationalist and trusted confidant to her offspring. Family members and friends will miss her dearly.
Visitation will take place at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Bradford, starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 18, 2019 prior to a celebration of life mass scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. A short burial service will be conducted at nearby St. John Cemetery immediately following the mass. All friends and family in attendance are invited to gather for a luncheon at the St.John church hall soon thereafter.
The deceased's family requests that in lieu of flowers, condolences be offered at www.morganmemorialhome.com and memorials sent to Carle Hospice at 1813 West Kirby Avenue, Champaign, IL 61821.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 3 to May 5, 2019