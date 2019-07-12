|
|
Lois Noll
WASHINGTON – Lois E. Noll, 82, of Washington, IL, died at 11:25 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.
Born September 13, 1936 in Peoria, IL to Harley and Ella Mae Worrick Goodman, she married Clyde C. "Ki" Noll on September 11, 1955 in Creve Coeur, IL. He preceded her in death on January 21, 2016. She was also preceded in death by her parents; brother, Denny Goodman; sister, Shirley Bettison; and infant twin granddaughters.
Surviving are 3 children, Scott Noll of Morton, Wendy (Tom) Ray of East Peoria, Jenny (Scott) Waller of Washington; 3 grandchildren, Whitney Leeper, Chelsea (Zachary) Mullins, Monica Ray; 2 great-granddaughters, Kamy Leeper, Thea Mullins; and 1 great-grandchild soon to arrive.
She was a member of Washington Presbyterian Church and a former member of Bethel Memorial Church in Creve Coeur where she was actively involved in the Women's Guild and Choir. Her greatest joy was time spent together with her family.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019 at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Rev. Dr. Linda Philabaun will officiate. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to the service, from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be private at Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria.
Memorials may be made to .
Lois's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 12 to July 14, 2019