Lois "Bernice" Oliver
1922 - 2020
MORTON – Bernice Oliver of Morton, formerly of Kewanee, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
She was born on November 18, 1922, in Kansas City, Mo., to Henry and Tillie (Roberts) Swecker. She married Claude Oliver on December 24, 1940 in Decatur, Mich. He preceded her in death in 2001, after 60 years of marriage.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lois (Ron) Heal of East Peoria; grandchildren, Linda (Maggie) McKnight of Arcata, Calif., Jennifer (Mike) Rogula of Kewanee, and John (Michelle) Heal of Morton; great-grandchildren, Evan and Kyle Heal of Morton, Dory Liem Woolfolk of Madison, Wis., and Theo McKnight and Callie McKnight of Arcata, Calif.; and niece, Susan Liberman or Portland, Ore.
A private family graveside burial of cremains will take place at Pleasant View Cemetery in Kewanee.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eastside Bible Church in Morton or Abilities Plus in Kewanee.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To view the full obituary or leave an online condolence, visit www.knappjohnson.com

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
3092637426
