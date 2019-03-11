Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Reed

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lois Reed Obituary
Lois Reed
ROME - Lois J. Reed, age 89, of Rome passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Washington Christian Village.
Lois was born on July 25, 1929, in Manes, MO, to Columbus "Lum" and Ada (Adams) Cantrell. She married Harold C. Reed in 1956 and he preceded her in death in 1977.
Also preceding her in death were her parents, three sons and nine siblings.
Surviving are her daughters, Tammy Chase of Creve Coeur, IL, and Teresa Eisele of Rome, IL; six grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Services will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, also at the funeral home. Burial will be at Chillicothe City Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.