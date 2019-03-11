|
Lois Reed
ROME - Lois J. Reed, age 89, of Rome passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Washington Christian Village.
Lois was born on July 25, 1929, in Manes, MO, to Columbus "Lum" and Ada (Adams) Cantrell. She married Harold C. Reed in 1956 and he preceded her in death in 1977.
Also preceding her in death were her parents, three sons and nine siblings.
Surviving are her daughters, Tammy Chase of Creve Coeur, IL, and Teresa Eisele of Rome, IL; six grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Services will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, also at the funeral home. Burial will be at Chillicothe City Cemetery.
